issue 03

I

Hannah Jenkins

Anna Y Lin

Sarah Chekfa

Morakana

Bảo Anh Bùi Nguyễn

Rory Green

II

Giulia Carla Rossi

Merve Mepa

Garry Ing

Mollie Caffey

Zainab Aliyu

III

Alexander Miller

Hamid Yuksel

Lindsay Gilbert

Nicholas O'Brien

Parks Staff

Lizz Thabet

the html review

I

Poetry

Read, write, construct, remember

Hannah Jenkins


Forest Void


10 square stanzas

this void is honest work too

visit

screenshot of forest void

Anna Y Lin


Roots


glyphology


you are welcome to grow some grass; over time, the grass radicals will regenerate as tree radicals.

visit

Sarah Chekfa


Establishing secure connection...


craigslist poetry

Yearning is cacophony. If you don’t like how things turned out, you can always start over. ♡

visit

Morakana


Paramecium Dinner


An inter-species feast of words

As you slow down, wait, and observe, you will see the cells feasting on this text. If you wait long enough, you will even see them digesting the words and pollinating them around.

visit

screenshot of paramecium-dinner

Bảo Anh Bùi Nguyễn


Measure a machine's heart (Đo Điện Tâm Đồ Máy)


console poetry

I gave a machine a kind of human-like passion and showed how that passion either ramps up (lights up) or fades away (burns out) depending on a few factors. All of that can be explored within the developer tools.

*Best viewed on desktop.

visit

screenshot of Measure a machine's heart

Rory Green


Crush Choreography


indefinite sonnet

the weird dance that happens when you have a crush and are trying to figure out what to do about it

visit

screenshot of Crush Choreography

II

Possibilities

Lenses, fabrics, hidden messages

Giulia Carla Rossi


falseFriends.cpp


interactive essay

I can offer you multiple routes through depending on your interpretation of English/Italian false friends and the choices you make. There is no right or wrong, no true or false, just and and and and

visit

Merve Mepa


TextDraft


weaving with text

For centuries, weavers have employed a customized textual weaving algorithm, called ‘name drafting’, to encode their personal stories and experiences on rugs and textiles.

visit

screenshot of TextDraft

Garry Ing


A View Source Web


essay

I often wonder what would happen if the ability to view source was made to be more present in the browsing experience—a gesture, or invitation, to see what and how a site is composed.

visit

screenshot of A View Source Web

Mollie Caffey


thought fields


looping memory

these pieces are an attempt to shift the flat digital world into a kinetic structure that mimics ecosystems – subterranean and atmospheric.

visit

screenshot of thought fields

Zainab Aliyu


Lenticular Temporalities


a queer reality of multiplicity

Through the metaphor of the lenticular—a technology revealing multiple images that can be accessed from different angles—this project exposes concealed narratives, distortions, and illusions that uphold oppressive systems.

*Best viewed on desktop.

visit

screenshot of Lenticular Temporalities

III

Expeditions

Journeys guided and unguided, walks, feats of endurance

Alexander Miller


Conway's Game of Hope


fable

The books would not unlock the secrets of the universe, but they could unfold those mysteries before you, splaying their incomprehensibility out onto the page, making legible the unknowable.

visit

Hamid Yuksel


Mono-Drift


sublime sci-fi flash fiction

Years ago, the Corvus and its crew mysteriously went missing. All that remains are scraps of its digital records.

visit

Lindsay Gilbert


Mindful Money Meditation

Guided Mindful Money Meditation For a Powerful Mind

Embrace Peace, Release Worry

*Best viewed on desktop.

Visit Slow Visit Visit Fast

screenshot of Mindful Money Meditation

Nicholas O'Brien


Doing the Dishes While Trying to Avoid Having a Nervous Breakdown

A video game prologue

*Best viewed on desktop.

visit

screenshot of Doing the Dishes While Trying to Avoid Having a Nervous Breakdown

Parks Staff


dumpling.love


a complete work-in-progress

extension & inspection & investigation

visit

screenshot of dumpling.love

Lizz Thabet


my computer is a home that my friends can visit


an invitation

hi friend!

i'm having a small gathering at a folder on my computer.

i've created a space just for you to visit. drop by any time.

xo lizz

visit

screenshot of my computer is a home that my friends can visit