the html review
I
Poetry
Read, write, construct, remember
Hannah Jenkins
Forest Void
10 square stanzas
this void is honest work too
Anna Y Lin
Roots
glyphology
一
二
三
you are welcome to grow some grass; over time, the grass radicals will regenerate as tree radicals.
Sarah Chekfa
Establishing secure connection...
craigslist poetry
Yearning is cacophony. If you don’t like how things turned out, you can always start over. ♡
Morakana
Paramecium Dinner
An inter-species feast of words
As you slow down, wait, and observe, you will see the cells feasting on this text. If you wait long enough, you will even see them digesting the words and pollinating them around.
Bảo Anh Bùi Nguyễn
Measure a machine's heart (Đo Điện Tâm Đồ Máy)
console poetry
I gave a machine a kind of human-like passion and showed how that passion either ramps up (lights up) or fades away (burns out) depending on a few factors. All of that can be explored within the developer tools.
*Best viewed on desktop.
Rory Green
Crush Choreography
indefinite sonnet
the weird dance that happens when you have a crush and are trying to figure out what to do about it
II
Possibilities
Lenses, fabrics, hidden messages
Giulia Carla Rossi
falseFriends.cpp
interactive essay
I can offer you multiple routes through depending on your interpretation of English/Italian false friends and the choices you make. There is no right or wrong, no true or false, just and and and and
Merve Mepa
TextDraft
weaving with text
For centuries, weavers have employed a customized textual weaving algorithm, called ‘name drafting’, to encode their personal stories and experiences on rugs and textiles.
Garry Ing
A View Source Web
essay
I often wonder what would happen if the ability to view source was made to be more present in the browsing experience—a gesture, or invitation, to see what and how a site is composed.
Mollie Caffey
thought fields
looping memory
these pieces are an attempt to shift the flat digital world into a kinetic structure that mimics ecosystems – subterranean and atmospheric.
Zainab Aliyu
Lenticular Temporalities
a queer reality of multiplicity
Through the metaphor of the lenticular—a technology revealing multiple images that can be accessed from different angles—this project exposes concealed narratives, distortions, and illusions that uphold oppressive systems.
*Best viewed on desktop.
III
Expeditions
Journeys guided and unguided, walks, feats of endurance
Alexander Miller
Conway's Game of Hope
fable
The books would not unlock the secrets of the universe, but they could unfold those mysteries before you, splaying their incomprehensibility out onto the page, making legible the unknowable.
Hamid Yuksel
Mono-Drift
sublime sci-fi flash fiction
Years ago, the Corvus and its crew mysteriously went missing. All that remains are scraps of its digital records.
Lindsay Gilbert
Mindful Money Meditation
Guided Mindful Money Meditation For a Powerful Mind
Embrace Peace, Release Worry
*Best viewed on desktop.
Nicholas O'Brien
Doing the Dishes While Trying to Avoid Having a Nervous Breakdown
A video game prologue
*Best viewed on desktop.
Parks Staff
dumpling.love
a complete work-in-progress
extension & inspection & investigation
Lizz Thabet
my computer is a home that my friends can visit
an invitation
hi friend!
i'm having a small gathering at a folder on my computer.
i've created a space just for you to visit. drop by any time.
xo lizz